This year Shawnee residents have become regular customers to several new or new-to-Shawnee businesses.

Some of them are:

• Sancho Ancho, at 4734 N. Kickapoo

• Chicken Express, at 4302 N. Harrison

• Bar H Bar Branding Iron, at 4301 N. Harrison

• Dollar Tree store No. 2, at 600 W. Independence

• Chris Lester opened a local food delivery service with his new company, Shawnee Delivery.

• Pottawatomie County Museum — Paul and Ann Milburn Center, at 207 N. Minnesota

• El Patron Tacos, at 322 W. MacArthur

• Domino Dog Park at Domino Plaza, along the east side of Harrison between 45th Street and Interstate 40

• Taqueria El Dolar, a food truck at 1201 N. Harrison

More to come

• City Bites, at 2603 N. Kickapoo, is almost finished

• Marble Slab, at Bison Crossing Shopping Center on Kickapoo has plans to open soon