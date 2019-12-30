Hobby Lobby and the Green Family in December formally announced their donation of the former St. Gregory’s University campus in Shawnee to Oklahoma Baptist University.

St. Gregory’s closed its doors in December 2017, and at that time, OBU offered a teach-out agreement to current SGU students, with many of them transferring to OBU to finish their degrees.

In 2018, Hobby Lobby purchased the property following SGU’s bankruptcy proceedings.

The donated property is approximately 72 acres, with 286,600 square feet contained in seven major buildings. St. Gregory’s Abbey continues to occupy its current property, as will the Mabee-Gerrer Museum, as they operate as separate entities from the university.