FORT WORTH— (TNS) President Donald Trump praised Texas gun laws and joined a growing list of politicians reacting to a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement that left two members of the congregation dead.

Anton “Tony” Wallace, 64, and Richard White, 67, were killed Sunday when Keith Thomas Kinnunen opened fire in the church at 1900 S. Las Vegas Trail. Kinnunen was killed almost immediately by a third church member, Jack Wilson.

Trump’s tweet came during a prayer vigil at the church. In it, he called Wilson a hero.

“Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!” Trump tweeted.

Under state law, licensed handgun owners may legally carry their weapons in places of worship, unless the organization prohibits it.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he’s “grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”

Authorities said about 242 people were inside the church at the time of the shooting.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, “The shooting in a place of worship makes this evil crime more horrific.”

Sen. Beverly Powell, a Fort Worth Democrat, wrote, “As elected officials we must do more to protect innocent Texans. Months ago I, along with many of my colleagues in the House and the Senate, called for a special session to address the rise of gun violence in Texas. We can and must respect the Second Amendment, but the time has come to address serious solutions to save the lives of innocent Texans. While we must commit ourselves to reform — our prayers must remain with the victims and their families of this tragic shooting.”

State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, called for constitutional carry, saying, “How many more would be lost if we hadn’t had a good guy with a gun?”

State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, wrote: “My prayers are with the White Settlement community. These senseless acts of violence must stop.”

Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter: “Heart wrenching to learn about the evil that entered the West Freeway Church of Christ today during the congregation’s sacred time of worship. Heidi & I are lifting up in our thoughts & prayers the victims & their families. We are also grateful to the local law enforcement & brave men & women of the congregation who helped stop the shooter. By courageously putting your own lives in harm’s way today, you helped save many others.”

Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who narrowly lost to Cruz in 2018, wrote: “So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working.”

Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, tweeted: “Horrific events this morning here in Tarrant County. Prayers for those involved, especially the loved ones of those killed. And thank goodness for that courageous church member who stopped the attack before more carnage could be inflicted on the congregation.”