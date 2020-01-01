By Christy Summers

Wednesday

Jan 1, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Paul Morrison


Paul Eugene Morrison, 86, of Bartlesville, died Dec 26th. Memorial service will be Jan. 3, 2020 at 2pm at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.


Harold Henry


Harold Roger Henry, 85, of Tahlequah, died Saturday. Visitation will be Jan. 2, 2020 9AM-8PM at Stumpff Funeral Home. Graveside services will be January 4, 2020 at 2pm at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery.


John Pullins


John E. Pullins, 91, of Bartlesville, died Monday.


Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Margaret Gilmore


Margaret Caroline Gilmore, 84, of Dewey, died Monday.


Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Patricia Hamil


Patricia Hamil of Nowata, died Monday. Services are pending and will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.