Rose Delaloye
Rose Delaloye, 95, died Saturday. A Rosary will be at held at 2 p.m. Jan. 2 with a Mass service Jan. 3 both at Resurrection Catholic Church in Tulsa. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
