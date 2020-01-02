By Christy Summers

Thursday

Jan 2, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Rose Delaloye


Rose Delaloye, 95, died Saturday. A Rosary will be at held at 2 p.m. Jan. 2 with a Mass service Jan. 3 both at Resurrection Catholic Church in Tulsa. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.