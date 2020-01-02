The Chickasaw Nation has told the state it cannot conduct its own audit of the tribe’s gaming operations.

The state notified the tribe Dec. 18 that a compliance officer would be arriving Thursday to conduct “an investigation of revenue of the Chickasaw Nation’s Class III gaming activity” in 2018.

“The objective of the investigation is to determine if the State has received all fees owed from the conduct of covered games pursuant to the terms of the Model Tribal Gaming Compact,” wrote Brandy Manek, director of budget, policy and gaming compliance. “The scope of the audit will be for the period of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.”

In a response last week, the tribe’s gaming commissioner, D. Scott Colbert, wrote “we believe you misapprehend the State’s role in these matters.”

The commissioner wrote that the language of the compact “does not authorize State financial audits.” Instead, the state is entitled to a copy of the report of the financial audit done for the tribe and to meet with the auditors, he wrote.

The tribe hires an accounting firm, BKD CPAs & Advisors, to prepare a detailed independent financial audit each year and has already provided the report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2018, he wrote. The state should get in January the report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019.

“We believe these reports (and any follow-up discussions you may request with BKD) will provide you the information you believe you need,” he wrote.

The Chickasaw Nation operates many of the state’s best-known gaming facilities, most notably WinStar World Casino and Resort along Interstate 35 just north of the Oklahoma-Texas state line.

The audit report for fiscal year 2018 shows the Chickasaw Nation had more than $770 million in adjusted gross revenues on covered electronic games and covered card and table games at WinStar and 19 other locations, not including Remington Park. The total in exclusivity fees owed the state from those 20 casinos and gaming centers was close to $50 million, according to the audit.

Auditors reported finding no instances of noncompliance with the compact between the tribe and the state.

The Chickasaw Nation and other tribes are in an increasingly bitter dispute with Gov. Kevin Stitt over the gaming compacts.

Stitt seeks to renegotiate the compacts to get more money for the state. He contends the 15-year compacts are about to expire and the tribes will be operating illegally without an extension or new agreement.