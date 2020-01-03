Former Vice President Joe Biden confronted hecklers who interrupted a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday to shout at the 2020 presidential candidate about his son’s role with a Ukrainian energy company and online meme’s labeling him “creepy.”

As Biden spoke to attendees at a rally in Milford, a man shouted, “Excuse me, Mr. Biden, how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?”

His response was swift.

“I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?” Biden shot back, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd with his reference to Trump’s refusal to make any of his tax records public.

The audience member’s question referred to Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company. Investigators in the U.S. and Ukraine have not found any evidence Biden helped his son get the position with the company or that the former vice president profited from the role.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have accused the Bidens of corruption and allege he pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who had been investigating Burisma. But several international organizations had called for the prosecutor’s ouster because he was not doing enough to battle corruption.

The House voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his alleged use of military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating Burisma and the Bidens. The president’s accusers say Trump was using the power of his office in a “quid pro quo” to get dirt on Biden, who leads in most national Democratic primary polls, ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump says he was only motivated by concerns about corruption and his supporters allege, without evidence, that it was Biden who withheld aid for personal gain while serving as vice president.

That allegation prompted a woman in the crowd to yell “quid pro Joe” at the candidate. She also shouted, “The truth is going to come out, buddy.”

“I hope it does,” Biden replied.

Another heckler interrupted Biden, shouting allegations that he inappropriately touched children and women on video.

“This is not a Trump rally,” Biden responded.

“Don’t touch kids ever again. Don’t touch kids, you pervert,” the man shouted. “Creepy Uncle Biden, look it up, it’s right there,” he added before leaving as audience members told him to “get out.”

Biden visibly recoiled at the last accusation before smiling, shaking his head and saying, “This is a democracy.”

The man was referring to an online meme that consists of photos and video clips showing women and children who appear to be uncomfortable with Biden placing his hands on their shoulders or kissing the back of their heads.

In April, Biden promised to be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future” after several women said his behavior was unwanted and had made them uncomfortable. None of them, however, said Biden had assaulted them.

Trump has been accused of unwanted touches and kisses by more than a dozen women, including several who said he sexually assaulted them and one accuser who claims he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has denied all the allegations.