Brenda Livingston Bradley, 59, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, at her home in Waco, Texas, after a nine-month battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

A service for Brenda will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Red Oak Baptist Church between Andalusia and Florala, Alabama. Visitation with the family will begin at noon, with burial to follow the service in the church cemetery.

Brenda was born in Salina, Kansas, and lived in Japan, Nevada, Virginia and Alabama. She graduated as valedictorian from Georgiana (Alabama) High School in 1978; earned a degree in English from Troy University; and later obtained a master’s degree at The University of North Texas. She taught English to grades 6-12 for 11 years in Georgia, Texas and Missouri, and taught for the next 26 years at Oklahoma Baptist University, Baylor University and McLennan Community College.

Brenda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Waco, where she served as a deacon and choir member.

Brenda wrote poems most of her life, and a collection of her poems, A Few More Minutes: A Collection of Poetry, was recently released. Additionally, she was the vice president of the Komolion Human Development Fund, a non-profit which she, her husband and several friends formed to support education efforts for children in Kenya.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Randall Bradley of Waco; her daughter, Hannah Bradley of Decatur, Georgia; her son, Isaac Bradley of Waco; her mother, Maxine Livingston of Georgiana, Alabama; and her sisters Julia Hutsell of Johnson City, Tennessee; and Mary Livingston of Ellijay, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Livingston.

In lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Komolion Human Development Fund https://www.komolionfund.org or the Brenda Bradley Endowed English Scholarship at McLennan Community College http://www.mclennan.edu/foundation/.

Read Brenda’s full obituary at https://www.evansfuneralhomeal.com/obituary/brenda-bradley.