Shawnee residents and parents Brittney and Dakota Fields welcomed their second child and the first Shawnee baby born in 2020, Brayden Wesly Fields.

According to his mother Brittney, Brayden was born around 4:17 p.m. and is six pounds and 19 and a quarter inches long.

Brittney works at First National Bank and Dakota works at Canadian Electric Co-op in Seminole.

Both Brittney and Dakota are happy to welcome Brayden and are happy he is the first baby born in Shawnee in 2020.

"We feel excited. It's a small moment in history," Brittney said.