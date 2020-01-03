The flu season continues to climb quickly as 131 new flu-related hospitalizations have been added to the tally — bringing the total to 431 for the season so far. During the previous week's report there were 68 new flu-related hospitalizations noted in the state.

Pottawatomie County did not see any flu-related hospitalizations until December — numbering three total hospitalizations since the season began at the beginning of September, but that figure has now jumped to nine.

In Oklahoma, this week the number of flu-related deaths has increased again, bringing the total to eight so far for the season.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Flu View, the eight Oklahomans who died of flu-related causes were spread out across the state: one in the northwest region; one in the northeast region; one in the east central region; two in Oklahoma County; and three in Tulsa County. Five of the victims have been reported as older than 65; two were between 50 and 64 years old; and the remaining one was between 18 and 49 years old.

So far this season

The flu-related hospitalizations and/or deaths reported this season are from all over the state:

• Central Region — now at 48 total cases — up from 17 previously;

• Northwest Region — now at 17 total cases — up from 10 previously;

• Northeast Region — now at 53 total cases — up from 39 previously;

• East Central Region — now at 62 total cases — up from 32 previously;

• Southeast Region — now at 14 total cases — up from three previously;

• Southwest Region — now at 46 total cases — up from 18 previously;

• Tulsa County— now at 118 total cases — up from 60 previously; and

• Oklahoma County — now at 73 total cases — up from 34 previously