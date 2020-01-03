Jimmy Dale Vinson Sr., 81, of Harrah, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Shawnee.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1938, to Vera “Beulah” Virginia Vinson and Casper Bradley Vinson of Huntubby, Oklahoma.

He was married to LaJuana Priscilla Smith of Harrah on June 10, 1957, in Midwest City.

He worked as a contract Mason until retirement in 2000.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 62 years LaJuana P. Vinson of Harrah, brother Ronnie Vinson and Norma Fletcher of Del City, brother Coy Vinson of Yanush, Oklahoma, brother Carol and Barbara Vinson of Del City, daughter Sheila L. Hunter of Harrah, daughter Brenda and Donald Bittle of McLoud, daughter Pamela and Craig Stewart of Midwest City, son Jimmy Dale Vinson Jr. of Harrah, nine grandkids, 19 great-grandkids, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Parents Vera “Beulah” Virginia Vinson and Casper Bradley Vinson, brothers Richard Darrell Vinson, Frank Vinson, Robert “Bob” Edmond Vinson, half-brothers Leo Vinson, Franklin Woodrow Vinson, Elbert Frank Vinson, and half sister Mattie Ruth Vinson.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 3, at Jamison Cemetery, located one mile north of Highway 62 and White Rock Road, on County Road 50 north of McLoud in Lincoln County.

Funeral arrangements have been faithfully entrusted to Walker Funeral Service of Shawnee and can be contacted at 405-273-4700.