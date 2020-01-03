The Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves open the 2020 portion of their 2019-20 basketball schedule against a familiar foe Ada on the road tonight.

The girls' game tips off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys' contest to follow at approximately 8 p.m.

It was back on Dec. 20 when the Shawnee squads entertained the Ada Lady Cougars and Cougars and came away with a doubleheader sweep.

This time the SHS teams journey south to Pontotoc County to finish up their home-and-home series with Ada.

The girls' contest in Shawnee was a 33-32 decision for the Lady Wolves as Aubrie Megehee sank a running jumper in the lane with 12 seconds to go. Esabelle Ramirez topped the Lady Wolves with 10 points in that game. Amaya Martinez followed with eight and Megehee chipped in six, including the game-winner. Since then, the Shawnee girls have played three games, going 2-1 and finishing second in the Duncan Invitational last Saturday as Megehee and Alesia Thomas were named to the all-tournament team.

Coach Wendi Wells' Lady Wolves routed Western Heights and host Duncan respectively in the first two rounds of that tournament, but lost to Class 6A 10th-ranked Norman North in the finals.

Shawnee's girls, ranked 15th in Class 5A, bring a 5-3 record into tonight's contest against the 4A 17th-ranked Lady Cougars, who are 6-2 and haven't played since that one-point loss in Shawnee.

Against the Lady Wolves, Landyn Owens tossed in 10 points to fuel Ada. Teammate Amaya Frizell tacked on eight points and Alexus Hamilton finished with seven.

On the boys' side, the Wolves bring a 4-1 record into tonight's action as their previous game was the 45-35 home decision over the Cougars. Tanner Morris led Shawnee with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets. Teammate Joe Maytubby registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds as the pair combined to convert 9-of-14 shots from the floor. Jaylon Orange added eight points, including one trey and 3-of-4 free shots, to the Wolves' attack.

For Ada, Jaxson Robinson tallied a game-leading 19 points. However, 16 of those came in the first half, as Shawnee showed some containment on the Cougar star over the final two quarters. Trey Havens finished with six points in a losing cause for Ada.

Following tonight's play, the Lady Wolves and Wolves will host Western Heights on Tuesday night. The Shawnee boys will then take on Durant at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the opening round of the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School.