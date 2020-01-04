The 22nd annual Gardening with the Experts program is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at Gordon Cooper Technology Center. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast provided by Vision Bank. The program starts at 9 a.m. and will conclude at noon.

This year’s speakers include Dr. Yoon Sik Kim, noted expert on the importance of bees in the environment; Larry and Letitia Pierce concerning their Gardening in a Box concept; and Dr. Qing Lou, OSU Horticulture professor on Rain Gardens to help with drainage concerns.

This event is presented by the Shawnee Community Beautification Committee. The Shawnee Council of Garden Clubs is a Bougainvillea sponsor. Shawnee Garden and Landscape and Vision Bank are Hydrangea sponsors.

Those attending are invited to bring written garden tips which will be reproduced for all those who attend. Prizes will be awarded for the top three outstanding garden tips. The event closes with a drawing for door prizes that are provided by local businesses.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the office of the Shawnee Director of Operations located at the Fairview Cemetery, 1400 N. Center.