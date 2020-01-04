A late fourth-quarter comeback wasn't meant to be for the Class 5A 15th-ranked Shawnee Lady Wolves Friday night as they dropped a 53-45 decision to the 4A 17th-ranked Ada Lady Cougars at the Ada Cougar Activity Center.

Hot-shooting Ada hit at a 53% pace for the game as Tatum Havens nailed four 3-point baskets on her way to 18 points while Landyn Owens did all of her scoring damage in the first quarter alone with 12 points. Havens was 5-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the line while Owens was 4-of-7 from the field, with two treys, and drained both of her charity tosses.

Meanwhile, Shawnee shot at a 45.7% clip and fell victim to 20 turnovers. Ada had 19 miscues of its own. However, eight of those came in the fourth quarter as the Lady Wolves made a last-gasp comeback aided by their defensive pressure.

Alesia Thomas paced Shawnee with 15 points as she was 4-of-8 from the field with three 3-point baskets. Aubrie Megehee tallied 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and Esabelle Ramirez ended up with 10 points on 4-of-5 field-goal shooting and 2-of-2 free throws.

The Lady Wolves trailed 17-15 after the first quarter and were down by a 29-21 margin at halftime, before a dismal third quarter saw them fall into a 19-point hole, 45-26, heading into the fourth.

Shawnee doubled up Ada by an 18-9 count in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get over the hump. Megehee provided a fourth-quarter lift for the Lady Wolves by scoring three baskets while back-to-back treys from Tristyn Napier and Thomas got Shawnee going early in the fourth.

A Megehee turnaround jumper and a Kaylee Henry conventional 3-point play pulled Shawnee within 51-43 and a Megehee jumper with 38 seconds left clipped the Ada advantage to six, 51-45. But two Lady Cougar free shots by Owens with 23 seconds to go kept the deficit at eight for the Lady Wolves.

Jaeden Ward added nine points off the bench for Ada and teammate Amaya Frizell finished with eight to go with five steals.

Thomas collected four steals for Shawnee.

The Lady Wolves, 5-4 on the season, will host Western Heights on Tuesday.