Every third Monday of the month, Bartlesville First Baptist Church sponsors a 55+ Third Monday BIG Event, a special program with lunch and entertainment or a speaker. This is for adults throughout the community, particularly those 55+, but all are invited. Wade Daniel, Minister of Music and Senior Adults at First Baptist, wants all to know that this is not limited to BFBC members.

January’s 3rd Monday BIG Event will be held on Jan. 20 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. Lunch will be Mexican food, and the meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. Following lunch, Dr. James (Jim) Dunn, president at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, will speak.

Dunn is an alumnus of OKWU, along with five of his six siblings. He has been a minister in the Wesleyan denomination since 1991. After graduating from OKWU (then Bartlesville Wesleyan College) in 1988, Dr. Dunn earned a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological in 1991, and a Doctor of Ministry from Trinity International University in 1988.

First serving as a local church pastor for 15 years, Dunn continued his ministry with The Wesleyan Church leading as General Director of Spiritual Formation and Executive Director of Church Multiplication and Discipleship. From 2016-2019, he served as Vice President of Church Relations for Wesleyan Investment Foundation, focused on encouraging and helping local churches reach their next level of ministry effectiveness.

He has also taught for Wesley Seminary and Indiana Wesleyan University. He and his wife, Wendy, returned to Bartlesville in 2019, when he assumed the position of president at OKWU.

Cost for the lunch is $5, and reservations can be made by calling the church at 918-336-6172. Payment is made upon arrival.

Parking is available on the south and west sides of the church, which is located at 405 South Cherokee.

Information on other 55+ events can be found on the church website at https://www.mybfbc.org/55plus