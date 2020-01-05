The Macomb Hornets fell into a 13-6 hole through one quarter and trailed 35-14 at halftime in dropping an 80-37 decision at Oklahoma Christian Academy on Friday night.

EDMOND – The Macomb Hornets fell into a 13-6 hole through one quarter and trailed 35-14 at halftime in dropping an 80-37 decision at Oklahoma Christian Academy on Friday night.

OCA drained 12 3-point baskets in the game and placed four players in double figures.

Macomb received 18 points from Alex Barry, who converted one of only two 3-point shots for his team. Sixteen of those points came in the second half. Blaine Cope followed with eight points in a losing cause and teammate Brett Barry finished with five.