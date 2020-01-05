It’s often been said that “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

It’s often been said that “Everything is bigger in Texas.” The No. 8 Ardmore Tigers decided to apply this to their offense on Friday afternoon. Less than 24 hours after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss against Callisburg (TX) at home, the Tigers got some redemption as they posted their highest offensive output this season with an 82-70 victory over the Denison Yellowjackets in Denison, Texas. A total of three Tigers players finished the game in double figures as Ardmore was down 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. But a 30 point second quarter put Ardmore back in front as they led 40-31 going to the break. Ardmore managed to keep its advantage by outscoring the Yellowjackets 22-16 in the third quarter, before being outscored 23-20 in the fourth. Dion Brown led the scoring with 18 points followed by Jordyn Brown with 17 points, and Elijah Franks with 13 points. EJ Cohee added nine points with Jaamarre Williams and Chadre McGee each scoring seven points apiece. Ardmore (6-2) is back in action on Thursday in the opening round of the East Central Classic tournament in Ada against Skiatook.