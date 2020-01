Arthur Ray Wapskineh, 52, of Shawnee, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in a local hospital.

Arthur Ray Wapskineh, 52, of Shawnee, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in a local hospital.

Tribal services will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at First Indian Baptist Church in Shawnee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at First Indian Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Wakolee Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.