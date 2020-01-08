Juniors Carter Crowe and Palmer Jones recorded 20 points each as Class 2A second-ranked Dale riddled Preston 89-65 Tuesday night.
PRESTON – Juniors Carter Crowe and Palmer Jones recorded 20 points each as Class 2A second-ranked Dale riddled Preston 89-65 Tuesday night.
The Pirates were never threatened after bolting to a 27-11 lead after one quarter.
Senior Trae Thompson put in 15 points for the victors and junior Ike Shirey added 11 as Dale went to 9-1 overall and 2-0 versus Preston. Dale blistered Preston 101-46 in its Nov. 15 season opener.
Pirate Dallen Forsythe had nine points.
Dale was 10-of-14 from the charity stripe Tuesday as Thompson was 5-of-7.
“We shot the ball well,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “We got up and down the floor at a good pace.”
Edmonson’s squad will oppose Rock Creek at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Kingston Tournament.
Girls
Dale 68, Preston 47
Dale went to 2-0 against Preston this season by outscoring the hosts in every quarter.
Senior Jaci McClure led Dale’s scoring with 13, including three 3-point field goals.
Elaine Witt added 11 points and fellow junior Danyn Lang contributed nine as Dale upped its record to 7-3.
Preston fell to Dale 75-60 Nov. 15.
Libby Johnson, Emilia Idleman, Witt and Lang had one trey apiece Tuesday.
Dale connected on 10-of-17 free throws while Preston was 6 of 13.
Dale, ranked second, will clash with Rock Creek at 11 a.m. Thursday in first-round play of the Kingston Tournament.
Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.