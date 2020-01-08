Juniors Carter Crowe and Palmer Jones recorded 20 points each as Class 2A second-ranked Dale riddled Preston 89-65 Tuesday night.

PRESTON – Juniors Carter Crowe and Palmer Jones recorded 20 points each as Class 2A second-ranked Dale riddled Preston 89-65 Tuesday night.

The Pirates were never threatened after bolting to a 27-11 lead after one quarter.

Senior Trae Thompson put in 15 points for the victors and junior Ike Shirey added 11 as Dale went to 9-1 overall and 2-0 versus Preston. Dale blistered Preston 101-46 in its Nov. 15 season opener.

Pirate Dallen Forsythe had nine points.

Dale was 10-of-14 from the charity stripe Tuesday as Thompson was 5-of-7.

“We shot the ball well,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “We got up and down the floor at a good pace.”

Edmonson’s squad will oppose Rock Creek at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Kingston Tournament.

Girls

Dale 68, Preston 47

Dale went to 2-0 against Preston this season by outscoring the hosts in every quarter.

Senior Jaci McClure led Dale’s scoring with 13, including three 3-point field goals.

Elaine Witt added 11 points and fellow junior Danyn Lang contributed nine as Dale upped its record to 7-3.

Preston fell to Dale 75-60 Nov. 15.

Libby Johnson, Emilia Idleman, Witt and Lang had one trey apiece Tuesday.

Dale connected on 10-of-17 free throws while Preston was 6 of 13.

Dale, ranked second, will clash with Rock Creek at 11 a.m. Thursday in first-round play of the Kingston Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.