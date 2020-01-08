Glen Burks, 67, of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Johnson Church of God with Reverend Charles Green, Johnson Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Service attendees are encouraged to wear crimson and cream in honor of this Sooner Fan.

