A Thackerville man is facing additional complaints for child neglect, abuse and first degree rape after he and his wife were arrested on child abuse charges earlier last year.

According to Love County court documents, Chester Dale Voyles, 48, was charged with three counts of rape by instrumentation, one count of sodomy and one count of lewd molestation on Feb. 26, 2019. His wife, Cynthia Voyles, 31, was also charged with one count of child neglect on Feb. 26.

The charges stem from between Oct. 2018 and Jan. 2019, when area law enforcement began investigating the living conditions and abuse allegedly taking place within the Thackerville residence.

Five children, ages 14, 11, nine, seven, and five are believed to have been living at the residence.

After a competency evaluation in Oct. 2019, the court reportedly found Chester Voyles competent to stand trial and according to Love County court documents filed Jan. 7, 2020, Voyles is now facing additional charges for five counts of child neglect, five counts of child abuse and one count of first degree rape.

Court documents state that Voyles allegedly withheld food from all five children and that the children’s living conditions were “unsanitary.” The documents further allege that Voyles would “use unreasonable” and “excessive force” to strike and spank the children “without just cause.”

According to court documents, Voyles is now accused of raping one of the children sometime between Oct. 2018 and Jan. 2019, in addition to the previous sexual abuse charges.

Voyles was denied bail and a trial is set for April 27, 2020. If found guilty of all counts, Voyles faces up to life imprisonment, multiple fines of up to $5,000 each, or both fines and imprisonment.