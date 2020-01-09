Alexxis Coon nailed five 3-point baskets and totaled 19 points Tuesday night as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats held off the visiting Tupelo Lady Tigers, 45-41.

EARLSBORO – Alexxis Coon nailed five 3-point baskets and totaled 19 points Tuesday night as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats held off the visiting Tupelo Lady Tigers, 45-41.

Mariana Siqueirus added 12 points for Earlsboro, 8-5 on the season. Sierra Streater chipped in six points, including one trey for the victorious Lady Wildcats.

Kylee Watson paced Tupelo with 15 points before fouling out and Shaylyn McCollum added 11 as the Lady Tigers fell to 4-9.

BOYS

Cody Airington tallied 16 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets, and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain finished with 11 points as Tupelo upended Earlsboro, 56-47.

Micah Anderson drained three treys and totaled 14 points to lead the Wildcats in a losing cause and Cody Skaggs tossed in 10 total points. Brady Sheets followed with eight points.

Both Earlsboro squads host the Jim Walling Classic, beginning today. The Lady Wildcats will face Macomb at 1 p.m. and the Wildcats will square off with Dibble at 2:30 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.