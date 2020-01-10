A slow start out of the gate was too much for Meeker’s girls to overcome Thursday in a 41-35 setback to Wilburton at the Henryetta Tournament.

Meeker, outscored 18-7 in the first quarter, got as close as 23-19 at the intermission.

Senior Lexi Lopez was Meeker’s top scorer with 14, followed by junior Kaitlyn Culp with 13. Lopez and Culp each posted two 3-point field goals.

“We got off to a slow start but we played by far our best defensive game of the year in holding a team to 10 points or less in three quarters,” Meeker coach Brady Dukes said.

Meeker was just 7-of-13 from the free-throw stripe. Wilburton was 5-of-9.

Meeker played without Madison Hedge, who tallied 24 points in a 54-43 win over Wellston last Friday.

Hedge was sidelined with a concussion.

Meeker (2-6) will be in consolation action at today against Bristow.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.