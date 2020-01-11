Saturday, Jan. 11

Go see Vince Van and the Outlaws as they perform at their "Winging It" album release party at the Brickhouse Saloon Saturday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. The party and concert will go on whatever the weather.

Brickhouse Saloon is located at 113 1/2 North Bell Street in Downtown Shawnee.

Parents can enjoy shopping as their children play at the Kids Zone in JCPenny from 11 a.m. to noon in the Shawnee Mall. This Saturday children will be able to make a G-Shirt and parents will receive a one day shopping coupon. This event is the second Saturday of every month.

Support local veterans programs with bingo at the American Legion Post 16 in Shawnee. Minis start at 6:30 and the main at 7:30 p.m.