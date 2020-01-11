Bethel's Wildcats led 15th-ranked Douglass for 29 of 32 minutes Friday before Otis Moses hit a 35-footer with three seconds to play for a 46-44 Trojan victory at the Byng Winter Classic.

BYNG — Bethel’s Wildcats led 15th-ranked Douglass for 29 of 32 minutes Friday before Otis Moses hit a 35-footer with three seconds to play for a 46-44 Trojan victory at the Byng Winter Classic.

“He’s their shooter,” Bethel coach Eric Litherland said of Moses. “He Damian Lillard us.”

Moses finished as the only Douglass double-figure scorer with 10. Drae Wood and John Gordon of Bethel finished with 11 points. Jaylon Gordon tallied nine points.

“It was a great game,” Litherland said. “We controlled most of the game. We’re seeing growth but this was a painful lesson.”

Bethel led 25-19 at the intermission and it could have been more, but Douglass hit a trey at the buzzer.

Gage Porter of Bethel knocked down two treys in the game.

Bethel (4-4) upset Byng 48-35 in Thursday’s opening round.

The Wildcats will square off with Tulsa Memorial’s JV squad in Saturday’s third-place game at 5:30.

Consolation Girls

Bethel 61, Moore JV 24

Senior Kennedy Gregory recorded 30 points, a career high.

Gregory posted 10 points in the first quarter, eight in the second and 12 in the third. She didn’t play the final eight minutes.

Parker Stevenson added 16 points and Annie Compton finished with eight as Bethel went to 5-3.

The Lady Wildcats led 33-9 at the break. Bethel was 4-of-4 at the line.

Bethel advances to today’s 1 p.m. consolation championship against Friday’s Dickson-Douglass winner.

