HENRYETTA — Kaitlyn Culp hit a layup with 24 seconds left, completing a Meeker fourth-quarter rally and 45-44 win over Bristow at the Henryetta Tournament.

Bristow called a timeout with 11 seconds left but still couldn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

Meeker trailed 42-33 at the four-minute mark but went on a 12-2 run to move to 3-6 on the year.

Meeker outscored Bristow 14-6 in the final quarter as Lexi Lopez netted nine of her game-high 20 points.

Kiley Kirkwood and Culp had seven each for Meeker, which will go up against Henryetta at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation championship game. Henryetta earned the berth by defeating Poteau Friday for its first victory of the season.

“We defended Bristow really well on their last possession,” Meeker coach Brady Dukes said.

Meeker prevailed despite going just 21-of-42 at the line.

“We won ugly despite the free-throw problems, but it was a hard-fought win,” Dukes said.

Boys

Wellston 47, Meeker 31 (consolation)

Junior Cade Patterson was Meeker’s only double-figure scorer with 10 points. Wellston outscored Meeker in three of the four quarters.

The Bulldogs (2-7) will meet Friday’s Bristow-Henryetta loser at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the seventh-place contest.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.