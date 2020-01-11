Trae Thompson and Dallen Forsythe each reached double figures with 17 and 11 respectively and each knocked down 5-of-5 free shots as the Class 2A second-ranked Dale Pirates held off fourth-ranked Howe Friday night in the semifinals of the Kingston New Year's Classic.

KINGSTON – Trae Thompson and Dallen Forsythe each reached double figures with 17 and 11 respectively and each knocked down 5-of-5 free shots as the Class 2A second-ranked Dale Pirates held off fourth-ranked Howe Friday night in the semifinals of the Kingston New Year’s Classic.

It was the first loss of the season for Howe, which fell to 14-1. Dale improved to 11-1.

“It was heckuva win. I’m proud of the boys and their great defensive effort,” said Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson.

The Pirates won the game despite making no 3-point shots and playing without two starters. Dale was 18-of-24 from the line for the game, including 12-of-17 in the fourth quarter.

Ike Shirey came close to reaching double figures with nine as he was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe for the Pirates. Carter Crowe added six points and Cedric Scott finished with five to round out the Dale scoring.

The Pirates withstood eight 3-point baskets by Howe in which five of those came in the fourth quarter.

Dale had a 9-7 edge through one quarter and led 18-14 at halftime. A 16-12 third quarter pushed the Pirate advantage to 34-26 heading into the fourth.

Howe had a chance for the tie but a half-court shot at the buzzer was off the mark.

With the victory, Dale advances to Saturday’s 8 p.m. finals against the Talihina-Kingston winner.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.