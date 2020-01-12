Betty Elleman

Betty Jean Elleman, 97, of Bartlesville, died Jan. 2. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. ,Jan. 18, at Kingdom Hall. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Thomas Gullett

Thomas “Tommy” Gullett, 54, of Pawhuska, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Donald Lynn

Donald Lee Lynn, 79, of Nowata, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Fern Cartwright

Fern Crawford Cartwright, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Memorial service will be at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.