Day two of the annual Longhorn Invitational tournament brought with it plenty of competitive contests as Plainview and Lone Grove’s girls teams looked to book a place in the championship games. Girls Semifinals Plainview 50 Marlow 29 While the Lady Indians might have had some offensive struggles in their opening round contest Thursday, that wasn’t the case on Friday against the Marlow Lady Outlaws. A 30-point first half sent the Lady Indians on their way as they cruised into the championship game for the second straight year. Plainview opened the game on a 15-3 run, before leading 30-8 going into the break. Despite getting outscored 17-10 in the third quarter, the Lady Indians still led 40-25. The Lady Indians finished the game off with a 10-4 run in the fourth quarter. Reagan Chaney led Plainview with 14 points followed by Emilie Hudson with 11 points. Peyton Jones and Amiya Howard each had seven points apiece in the game. Girls Semifinals Cache 47 Lone Grove 37 A trip to the finals wasn’t to be for the Lone Grove Lady Horns on Friday night as the Cache Lady Bulldogs won a low-scoring contest in the other girls semifinal contest. Cache outscored Lone Grove 12-9 in the first quarter, before the Lady Horns got back on track with a 14-9 second quarter to lead 23-21 going to the break. But a 16-9 run by the Lady Bulldogs put the game out of reach, as Cache outscored Lone Grove 10-5 in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Maile Coe led the scoring with 12 points for the Lady Horns, followed by Malea McMurtrey and Cheyanne Davis each with seven points apiece. Boys Semifinals Lawton Christian 77 Plainview 39 The Plainview Indians ran into an offensive buzzsaw Friday night in the semifinals, as Lawton Christian pushed its way into the championship with a commanding victory. Plainview was outscored 20-6 in the first quarter, before facing a 42-22 deficit going into the break. Lawton Christian finished off the game with a strong second half, outscoring the Indians 35-17. Tyler Berryhill led the Indians with 10 points in the game. Boys Consolation Semifinals Marlow 42 Lone Grove 36 Lone Grove’s Longhorns had a narrow loss on Friday as the Marlow Outlaws won by six points. Marlow scored 23 points in the first half, as Lone Grove put in 14 points. The Longhorns did manage to outscore the Outlaws 22-19 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Jeshua Miller led the Longhorns with 10 points in the game.