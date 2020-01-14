An Ardmore man is facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pointed a gun at a juvenile Friday.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Eric Hamblin said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of C St. NW around 6:20 p.m. Friday in reference to an assault. The victim had allegedly been dropped off at the residence to spend the night.

At some point the victim and the suspect, 25-year-old Trayvon Jonas Flenory, got into an argument, Hamblin said. “As a result of that argument, the suspect got a gun out and pointed it at the juvenile.”

Hamblin said Flenory allegedly threatened to shoot the juvenile, however, the juvenile promptly called police before anyone was injured.

Flenory was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Carter County Jail for the felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Carter County court documents, Flenory also plead guilty to a former misdemeanor charge for domestic abuse assault and battery, stemming from an incident in June, 2019, in September.

Flenory’s bond is set at $1,000, with a preliminary conference slated for Feb. 27. If found guilty, Flenory faces up to 10 years of imprisonment in a state penitentiary or one year in a county jail.