November Student of the Month: Tecumseh High School senior Jacey Cox

Tecumseh senior Jacey Cox is a leader at Tecumseh High school and maintains a 4.0 GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for November and is now in the running to win a car.

“If you look at her accomplishments, you wonder if this girl ever sleeps,” Tecumseh High School Principal Randy Dilbeck said. “Jacey is what I call an eagle flyer; she is always ready to go and will get the job done.”

Cox leads by example, Dilbeck said.

Her parents, David and Jennifer Cox, have played a tremendous role with her, he said. She has listened to her parents and also she is her own person.

“Jacey is the type of student who helps others — and she needs no pat on the back; she would like others to be in the limelight,” Dilbeck said.

Voted most likely to succeed by her senior class, Cox has already racked up many honors during her time at Tecumseh High School.

Cox has been a member of Student Council, Beta Club, Youth Alive, Gifted and Talented, and University Baptist Church Youth group. Other affiliations include: National Honor Society, Art Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and FCCLA, where she was district meeting representative her sophomore and senior years.

Volunteering also is high on the list of priorities for Cox.

She has served for years as a Vacation Bible School group leader, nursery care worker, and Parents Night Out volunteer at University Baptist Church.

Cox also has helped with groups and events like the Salvation Army, Relay for Life, Family Promise, Pioneer Library and Frontier Days.

She also has received many athletic awards and honors.