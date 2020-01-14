A slow start was too much for Seminole’s boys to overcome Saturday in the third-place game of the Stroud Tiger 66 Coliseum Tournament.

STROUD —A slow start was too much for Seminole’s boys to overcome Saturday in the third-place game of the Stroud Tiger 66 Coliseum Tournament.

After falling behind Cushing 15-7 after one quarter, Seminole was outscored just 43-42 the rest of the way in a 58-49 setback.

“We got punched in the mouth at the start, just a horrendous start,” Seminole coach Josh Edenborough said. “It took about five minutes for us to figure out the physicality they were playing with.

“We tied the game with about two minutes to play, but we couldn’t convert anything after that and they made some free throws.”

Cepado Wilkins was Seminole’s high scorer with 16, followed by Adam O’Daniel with 13. Bryce Marshall had both of Seminole’s 3-point field goals.

Seminole was 13-of-18 from the charity stripe. Cushing was 16-of-24.

“We really played hard,” Edenborough said. “Cushing is maybe the hardest-playing team I’ve seen in a long time and we matched their effort. That’s all you can ask.”

Girls Third Place

Preston 57, Seminole 43

Seminole never got in a shooting flow from the field or the free-throw line. The Lady Chieftains missed several close-range shots, canned only one 3-point field goal and went a dismal 6-of-19 from the stripe.

Preston was a respectable 15-of-21 from the line.

Katyanna Andrews topped Seminole’s scoring with 14, followed by Makayla Harge with 11.

Kennedy Coker had Seminole’s only 3-pointer.

The next action for both Seminole squads will be Friday night against visiting Ada as part of homecoming. Seminole dropped to 6-5.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.