The Sequoyah Elementary Art Award winners are (second, from left) Kattie Sitton, in third place; Rachel Davis, in first place; and Tyler Armstrong, second place.

Kyle Rosebure (second from right), BancFirst Insurance Services, presented the three students with certificates and monetary awards.

Also congratulating the students are Sequoyah Art Teacher Heather Dunn (far left) and Principal Kim Paxson (far right).