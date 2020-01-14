On an intensely-cold shooting night, Tecumseh's girls relied on quality defense to trim Stroud 35-32 in the championship game of the Stroud Tiger 66 Coliseum Tournament Saturday.

Tecumseh hit just 25.5% (12-of-47) of its shots — 9-of-33 from 2-point range and 3-of-14 from the 3-point area.

“We didn’t make a lot of shots but we really played well defensively,” Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry said.

Tecumseh led 31-22 after three quarters, Stroud didn’t get closer than the final three-point margin.

Freshman Kenzli Warden of Tecumseh was the game’s leading scorer (14) and rebounder (12). Warden connected on two 3-point shots.

Teammate Tawny Billy, a junior, added 11 points, including one trey.

Kathryn Hughey was Stroud’s leading scorer with 10, including two treys. Kileigh Mixon added eight points for Stroud.

Tecumseh was 8-of-12 from the line. Stroud was 7-of-11.

Tecumseh’s girls will entertain Class 3A second-ranked Jones Tuesday night.

Boys Championship

Oklahoma Christian School 53, Tecumseh 37

Despite a terrible shooting night, Tecumseh was tied at 33 entering the final eight minutes of play.

But OCS hit some early fourth-quarter shots and went on to outscore the Savages 20-4 over the final eight minutes.

For the game, Tecumseh (8-2) hit only 24.5% (13-of-53) of its field-goal attempts. The Savages were 4-of-18 from 3-point range and 9-of-35 on 2-pointers.

Marcus Fuell, a senior, led Tecumseh’s scoring with 12. Emet Longhorn contributed nine points, including two 3-pointers. Kainan Ryan and Payden Clutter had one 3-pointer apiece.

Tecumseh’s other loss this season came to Byng in the finals of the Bethel Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.