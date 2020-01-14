A Wilson woman was taken into custody and is facing complaints for four counts of prescription fraud.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Eric Hamblin said officers were allegedly able to connect 33-year-old Kara Ann Hicks with multiple prescription fraud incidents.

While the investigation is still underway, officers likely traced Hicks involvement online. “Generally fraud on prescriptions is done all on computers,” Hamblin said.

According to Carter County court documents, Hicks is believed to have obtained multiple schedule II controlled dangerous substances, including Adderall and Vyvanse, through forgery.

Court documents state that Hicks allegedly forged a prescription in the name of another individual from a local physician.

Hicks is accused of having forged prescriptions on four separate accounts, from Aug. 2019 to Nov. 2019.

Hicks was jailed for four counts of obtaining (or attempting to obtain) a controlled substance by forgery/fraud on Thursday and bonded out of jail Monday. Each count is punishable by a fine of $10,000 or 10 years of imprisonment, or both.

Hamblin said additional arrests may be made as the investigation continues. However, police have not located a second suspect yet. “They’ve still got some stuff to do on (the investigation). I know they’ve got another person that they’re looking to get into custody.”