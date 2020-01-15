Mark Allen Tramble Sr., 62, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed from this life Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee with Reverend Wilbert Tripplet, Paradise Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Earlsboro Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.