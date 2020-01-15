For the second time in a 24-hour period, Prague’s girls captured a low-scoring victory over Lincoln County rival Chandler.

Propelled by a 17-point outing by senior Diana Manning, Prague nipped Chandler 33-27 Tuesday night.

In the weather-delayed Ripley Tournament finals Monday night, Prague upended Chandler 28-23.

Tuesday, Manning recorded 14 second-half points. Taylor Hodges of Prague finished with 10 points, including three 3-point field goals. Manning posted one trey.

For Chandler, Hannah Vandenbrand and Jessica Brannon scored six points each.

“We just know each other too well,” Prague coach Benny Burnett said “The game was tight all the way. They did a good job of defending us. We didn’t shoot the ball well but we played super defense.”

Prague (11-2) canned 9-of-12 free throws. Chandler was 7 of 13.

In the Ripley Tournament title game, Hodges led Prague with 12 points. Adisyn Auld added eight.

Prague will play Friday night at Meeker.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.