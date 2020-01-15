Community Development Department

City launches software management system

The Community Development Department last week launched a project that will make it easier for citizens to do business with the City of Bartlesville.

The project involves the establishment of an e-Services tool — an online web portal for citizen service, which can be found on the City’s website, www.cityofbartlesville.org.

The first phase of e-Services went live Jan. 6 after 10 months under development.

“This is one part of the City’s implementation of an enterprise resource planning system that effectively manages and integrates all the various software functions of the different departments of the City into one system that allows us to streamline processes and share information across City departments,” said Community Development Director Lisa Beeman.

The establishment of the e-Services portal is part of the Community Development Department’s launch of EnerGov, a platform specifically designed to automate the services offered by the department including permitting, planning, regulatory management, inspections and code enforcement. The e-Service portal is part of an ongoing effort to improve customer service and create efficiencies for both citizens and City personnel.

Online services offered through e-Services at this time include only Community Development-related services but will be expanded in the coming months to include additional services offered by the City such as business licensing — new licenses and renewals — and reporting problems such as street maintenance issues, codes violations and other matters.

The department’s implementation of EnerGov will make obtaining a permit or license much easier, Beeman said, as the new system streamlines the process, saving citizens steps and time. For instance, currently citizens seeking business licenses, permits and other planning, zoning and building services must visit the Community Development Department at City Hall, located at 401 S.Johnstone Ave., for each stage of the project — often making multiple trips to various departments before their needs are met.

“Previously, someone requesting a permit or business license, for instance, was required to come into City Hall and visit our department, then go downstairs and pay and bring the receipt back upstairs so the permit or license could be issued. This system eliminates that extra step,” Beeman said.

Old Kmart Building

Workers breathe new life into former home of the blue light special

The old signage is gone and work has begun to renovate the former Kmart site into five retail stores.

The majority of permits have been pulled, said Developer Jeremy Foraker with Foraker Company in Oklahoma City. Construction crews have been busy renovating the outside as well as the inside of the home of the blue light specials.

The blue light special became famous when Kmart employees announced the sale of all sales in a specific location in the store on a particular item. An actual flashing light would send customers running from all parts of the store to snatch bargains.

The development will include the newest bargains: Dollar Tree, Burke’s Outlet, Tuesday Morning and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. The fifth lease is yet to be signed, Foraker said.

“We’re doing most of the work and the tenants are doing part of the work,” Foraker said.

“Burke’s Outlet will be the first one to open in late April with the remainder of the stores to open in late July or August.”

Bartlesville Development Authority approved an incentive to Foraker Company for redevelopment of the former store in the amount of $203,830.

The approval is subject to submission of binding store leases for new brands specified with terms of at least five years, and approved plans/permits consistent with elevations provided.

Developer Jeremy Foraker with Foraker Company in Oklahoma City said in a written statement, “We take pride in breathing new life into a property by transforming a non-performing liability into a valuable contributing asset. With our extensive repositioning expertise, Foraker Company can thoroughly change the exterior and interior of any building to realize greater potential for property owners.”

Crime

Remains may be linked to missing man

Human remains and a stolen car found near Tucson, Arizona may be linked to a Bartlesville man who has been missing since early December.

Steven Mark Brashear, 66, is feared dead after his stolen car was recovered and human remains were found in Pima Canyon.

Brashear’s vehicle was recovered and deputies later arrested 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton for auto theft on Friday, said James Allerton, public information officer with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Thornton has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation into the remains that were discovered in Pima Canyon earlier this week. The remains had not been positively identified as of Monday, although efforts continued to do so as soon as possible, Allerton said.

Three mountain lions were found feeding on the remains, but officials said they didn’t think the animals killed the person. Arizona Game and Fish Department officers killed the mountain lions after they were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains.

Pima Canyon is a major canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains, north of Tucson.

Schlumberger Oilfield Services, 509 W Hensley Blvd. in Bartlesville, Brashear’s possible place of employment, declined to comment.

