Winners of three straight contests and six of their last seven, the Oklahoma Baptist men’s basketball team gets set to launch a four game road trip beginning tonight against Southern Nazarene followed by a tilt with Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 tonight between the Bison and the Crimson Storm while Saturday’s game between the Bison and Rangers is set for 3 p.m., both following the women’s game. The game will be on KGFF in Shawnee with Todd Miller and Scott Wanish.

OBU moved to 7-0 inside the Noble Complex last weekend with one of its most complete weekends of the season, blasting Harding 95-67 before taking down a tough Arkansas Tech squad 75-61.

The Bison moved to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the GAC and are playing at a very high level.

One of the key reasons to their reason success has been on the defensive end as the Bison have held their last three opponents to a combined 37% shooting from the field.

The Bison have paired that with a prolific offense and a deep bench to really put together some great basketball the last few weeks.

Jaquan Simms leads the way for OBU with 13.1 points per game as he shoots 45% from the field and behind the arc. He scored a career-high 31 points in the win over Harding including eight made 3-pointers and a heart-stopping buzzer beating trey to the end the half. He struggled offensively against Arkansas Tech but still finished with five assists, nine rebounds and two steals, bumping his assists total to 43 on the season.

Rashad Lewis is second on the team with 10.9 points per game. Though his scoring numbers have been down the last three contests, Lewis still averaged five assists and five rebounds throughout the stretch and tops the team in assists with 56 and steals with 19.

Harrison Stoddart scored 16 points in the win over Tech on Saturday and averages 10.6 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game to go with 19 blocks.

Brantly Thompson scored 10 against Harding and 11 against Tech and averages 9.4 points per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Dishon Lowery averaged over six rebounds per game in the team’s last three contests. He had 8.7 points per game on the season and leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. Jarius Hicklen has been excellent as of late, averaging a little over 10 points per game off the bench in his last three contests while shooting 50% from the field.

Kurt Hall was terrific against Tech with 10 points off the bench and five boards, including two offensive. Mohammed Abubakar comes off a nice weekend of his own with nine points against Harding on Thursday.

The Bison run into an excellent Southern Nazarene team tonight in Bethany. SNU has won the last two Great American Conference regular season and conference tournament titles. The Crimson Storm have had their struggles, particularly on the road, as they sit at 11-5 this season and 5-3 in the GAC. But they have been monsters at home all season long.

SNU is led by its excellent pair of senior guards in Jhonathan Dunn and Micah Speight. Dunn is on a tear in 2019-20, averaging 27.8 points per game on 55% shooting from the field and 47% from behind the arc. He adds 26 steals and 33 assists. Speight is second with 19.2 points per game on 43% from deep to go with 84 assists and 29 steals.

Following the matchup with SNU, OBU will get its second meeting this season with Northwestern Oklahoma State, this time in Alva. The Bison defeated the Rangers 83-71 in Shawnee thanks to 18 points by Thompson, 13 from Stoddart and an impressive 12 points and 12 boards from Lowery.

The Rangers are fresh off a win over Ouachita Baptist and sit at 5-9 overall and 2-6 in the GAC.

Parrish Hewitt leads Northwestern with 15.1 points per game, including a 17-point outing in the loss in Shawnee. Hewitt is a volume scorer, but has low shooting numbers and leads the team with 43 turnovers. Jaedon Whitfield is second with 13.0 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field. Whitfield scored 12 off the bench in Shawnee.

OBU sits one game back of first place in the GAC with East Central, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Henderson State all clinging to the lead at 6-2 entering a rivalry night in the GAC tonight.

OBU women in action tonight, Saturday

The OBU women’s basketball team returns to action this week with a pair of GAC road games. The Bison will travel to Bethany tonight to take on Southern Nazarene with tipoff coming at 5:30. Then on Saturday, OBU will close out the weekend when it heads to Alva for a 1 p.m. matchup against Northwestern Oklahoma State. Fans can catch Todd Miller and Scott Wanish with the call on KGFF.

The Bison come into the weekend with a 4-10 record. McKenzie Cooper comes into the matchups leading the team with a 15.3 points per game average. Mikayla Shulanberger leads the team with 24 steals and in blocked shots with six.

Briana Marshall has climbed the Bison leader board to land in the top five. She averages 8.6 points per game overall, having put up multiple games having scored double digits, which included a personal season high of 21. She has shot over 50% from behind the arc since the start of 2020.

Southern Nazarene comes into the contest with a conference record of 6-2, an overall record of 9-3, and is undefeated at home. The Crimson Storm has three players that average over 10 points per game, with Jayce Soap leading the way at 12.9.

Northwestern enters the weekend with an 4-4 conference record and 8-6 overall. The Rangers previously took on the Bison back in November as they edged out the Bison, 76-71. Bailey Brown leads the way for the Rangers, averaging 15 points per game.