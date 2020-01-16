East Central University presents the 14th annual ECU Faculty, Students, and Friends Composer Concert in the Ataloa Theatre of ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23. The concert is free and open to the public.

The event features new and original compositions written by ECU students and local artists. The program begins with a presentation of the award winning short film “Spark,” with music and video created by ECU alum Angela Marshall. “Eventually,” a sensitive and beautiful song for a folk rock band written by Tommy and Casey Long, follows Marshall’s film. “Variation on ‘Russian Folk Song’” by Kellan Brown is next on the program. Brown’s composition, written on a theme by Ludwig van Beethoven, was recently selected as the winner of the 2019 ECU Theme and Variations Composition Contest. The first half of the concert concludes with two selections, “Fences” and “Free to Be Me” from Ruff Choices, a new musical by Jamie Davis and Zach Garcia.

The second portion of the concert features performances of compositions written by members of the Fall 2019 ECU Studies in Composition class. Presented as a single work titled “Pictures at an ECU Exhibition: 2019,” the work includes a series of student compositions, each of which was inspired by the artwork of senior ECU art major Brooke Jackson-Holman and her senior exhibit on December 6, 2019.

This concert will be the premiere presentation of the completed work including, for the first time, a slide presentation of Jackson-Holman’s art pieces accompanying live performances of the compositions they inspired. An opening promenade and three promenade interludes, each composed by ECU composition instructor W. T. Skye Garcia, serve to unify the five movements of the composition. Student composers contributing to this work include Kellan Brown, Tori Davison, Zana Ebingha, Kelly Gage, Preston Phillips, and Anna Tynsky.

The evening concludes with the presentation of scholarship awards to outstanding student composers in the Fall 2019 Studies in Composition class.

For more information, contact ECU Composer Concert Series Coordinator W.T. Skye Garcia at 580-559-5479 or via email at wgarcia@ecok.edu.