Thursday

Jan 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM Jan 16, 2020 at 1:36 PM


Wayne Wiley began the new year by making a Hole-in-One on Thursday, January 2 at the Patricia Island Country Club. Wiley teed off with a 9 iron on hole #2 to sink the ball in the cup. Witnesses were Gary Evans, Danny Murphy and Big Frank.