St. Gregory's monastery officially opened Monk's Marketplace Wednesday afternoon with a blessing and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Hours will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday each week. The marketplace is just north of the Abbey church.

Offering items made in monasteries around the country — including Shawnee's site, Abbot Lawrence Stasyszen said the endeavor is hoped to function as a way for the monks to share local abbey life with the community as well as to serve as an added revenue source.