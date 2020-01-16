The South Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Jodi Waeckerle as the organization’s new executive director.

Waeckerle, along with her husband Chris and daughter Rachel have resided in the nearby Jay area for many years and recently have purchased waterfront property near Duck Creek. A stay-at-home mom for many years, but active in many Jay area organizations, she recently was recognized as the Jay Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year for 2019.

“I am excited that Jodi has joined our South Grand Lake Chamber family! Jodi is a breath of fresh air and I know will do a fantastic job for our members in 2020,” said South Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Hampton

Waeckerle has served as a board member for the Jay Educational Foundation and was instrumental in the development of fundraising ideas throughout the 2018-2019 school years. She also was involved in administrative duties like volunteer scheduling, graphic design of flyers and promotional materials and was very involved in the organizations first annual Turkey-Trot 5K run and the Holiday Home Tours. She has also been involved in several Jay School support groups including the Varsity Cheer Club, Jay High School Softball Booster Club and the Grand Lake Gymnastics Booster Club.

Chamber board member Mike Vaughn, who hails from Jay, Oklahoma, and had known Waeckerle since their high school days, encouraged her to apply for the position.

“It wasn’t about having known each other since high school, but about what I had seen her accomplish over the years. She interviewed with our entire board and made a great impression and the rest is history,” said Vaughn. “We are looking for great things from Jodi in the not too distant future.

In a statement provided on her resume, the new executive director summed up her application like this: “As I mentioned before and as you can tell from my Employment history, I am not of the corporate world. I have been a “stay-at-home” mom for almost 20 years. I do hope you look beyond my employment history and at my continuous work ethic and drive. I pride myself in helping others and try to always make myself available when needed.”

Sounds like a formula for success. Jodi is already on the job and would like to invite all members and prospective members to come by the office in the GRDA Eco-Systems Building in Langley and get acquainted.