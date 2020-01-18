The Lady Lions of Chandler outscored Stroud 20-6 over the final eight minutes to produce a 57-46 victory Friday night.

Leah Brannon, a 5-foot-9-inch sophomore, was Chandler’s leading scorer with 18. Morgan Fowble added 10 points and Hannah Vandenbrand aided with nine for the victors.

Chandler, ranked 18th in Class 3A, raised its record to 10-5.

Kelsey Williams and Presley Martzall had a trey apiece for Chandler.

The Lady Lions will square off against Holdenville Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the 66 Conference Tournament at McLoud. Chandler is seeded second and Holdenville seventh.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.