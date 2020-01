Meeker resident Gary "Pete" Linn, 70, died on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Prague.

Meeker resident Gary "Pete" Linn, 70, died on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Prague.

There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Service.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Meeker Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Meeker.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.