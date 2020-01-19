Good morning, Shawnee! Here we are halfway through January! How did that happen? Did you set any goals or New Year’s Resolutions for 2020? If you are like most of the population, you did. But, then like the majority of those who did, you might not be experiencing any success yet. If you fall into that category, don’t despair, because you can always start over!

Good morning, Shawnee! Here we are halfway through January! How did that happen? Did you set any goals or New Year’s Resolutions for 2020? If you are like most of the population, you did. But, then like the majority of those who did, you might not be experiencing any success yet. If you fall into that category, don’t despair, because you can always start over! Just regroup, reprioritize, and set a new goal. Perhaps you can learn from any mistakes you’ve made in the past, and then get off to a fresh start!

Like I have said at the start of January, if you are aged 55+ we hope you plan to spend some of your 2020’s with us! At both the Senior Center at 401 N. Bell and the Community Center at 804 S. Park, the City of Shawnee Recreation Department provides activities and events geared towards seniors of all ages. You will find free fitness classes, crafts, puzzles, music, dancing, cards, Bingo, Bible Study, discussion groups, health checks, billiards (pool), dominos, Pickleball, walking, etc. For a schedule or more details about our programs, call us at 405-878-1528. We can mail you a copy of our current calendar, or you can stop by either location to pick one up.

The Senior Center is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Community Center is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Community Center will be open this Monday, with the Project Heart lunch being served. You can call 405-275-4530 for more information about the Project Heart luncheon program. While the Community Center will be open, the Senior Center will close on Monday, January 20 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Next Wednesday, January 22, at 1:00 p.m. we will be showing a classic movie at the Senior Center. We will also serve popcorn and snacks. Call us at 405-878-1528 to find out which classic flick you can see, then bring a friend and join us!

Friday, January 24 is Bingo day at both locations. The Community Center offers Project Heart Bingo at 10:30 a.m. each Friday, while the Senior Center does Bingo at 1:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month. The first card is free, then just 4 for a $1.00. Prizes are awarded for winners!

We provide free fitness classes for those aged 55+ at both the Senior Center and the Community Center. Our fitness classes are taught by certified instructors and are designed for all fitness levels. Beginners are especially encouraged to come, as the instructor will assist you to adjust the exercises to suit where you are starting out. In all of our classes, the exercises can be completed standing up or while seated in a chair. For more information about our fitness classes, please contact us at 405-878-1528 or you can email me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Each weekday morning, the Municipal Auditorium Gym is open for individuals aged 55+ to walk. The gym is adjacent to the Senior Center, and walkers must enter through the Senior Center doors. After we get you checked into the center, then you are free to walk in the gym. 16 laps around the basketball court, including out through the lobby, will net you 1 mile. Come join us and keep moving!

You may have heard people talking about Pickleball but are wondering if it is for you? Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, with some unique rules of its own. Anyone who can move can probably play Pickleball safely, but just like any sport, there is a learning curve. For those aged 55+ we are offering a new free time to play Pickleball in the Municipal Auditorium Gym on Tuesdays, 9:00-11:00 a.m. We can even provide you with a paddle and pickleball for use here at the gym. Enter through the Senior Center, check in at the Front Desk, and our staff will direct you.

Other times for Pickleball for anyone in Shawnee include Wednesday and Fridays, 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Open Play - $2.00), Thursdays, 6:15-8:30 p.m. (Paddle Play - $3.00), Saturdays, 9:15-10:00 a.m. (Beginners Play - $3.00), and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. (Paddle Play with Challenge Court - $3.00). Starting in March, we will add Tuesdays, 6:15-8:30 p.m. (Round Robin - $3.00). Monthly and Yearly Pickleball Passes are now available for purchase, so come check that out!

If you are interested in learning more about quilting, we have a very active quilting group who meet each Wednesday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. A crochet group also meets on Thursdays from 1:00-2:30 p.m., and both groups welcome new participants. Let us know if we can provide you with more information about these groups or other activities we offer.

Tune in on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. for more senior happenings updates during the “Mike in the Morning Show,” found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the center!