SHAWNEE—The Pottawatomie County Invitational Tournament tipped off Monday on the campus of North Rock Creek High School and saw two local teams advance into Friday’s semifinal round.

The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats took down the Wellston Lady Tigers, 51-42, while the Asher Indians controlled the Wetumka Chieftains, 56-44.

The two North Rock Creek squads fell into the consolation bracket with losses to the Wetumka Lady Chieftains and Wellston Tigers.

Earlsboro 51, Wellston 42 (Girls)

The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats played a solid first half of basketball, taking a 28-14 lead into the locker room. Earlsboro led 14-4 after the first quarter thanks to some hot shooting by Sierra Streater. Streater hit two treys in the first frame.

The solid start turned shaky in the third. Wellston charged back and took a 29-28 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, but Streater’s third trey of the game with just seconds left, pulled Earlsboro back even with Wellston heading into the fourth.

The Lady Wildcats seized back control of the game in the last quarter and held on to a 51-42 victory. They outscored Wellston 20-11 in the fourth.

Streater led all scorers with 13 points and the Lady Wildcats had three players - Tahnyn Kennedy, Hannah Lena and Marian Siqueiros - finish with eight apiece.

Kaylen McLin had 12 for Wellston and Juli Jackson chipped in with 10.

Wetumka 47, North Rock Creek 36 (girls)

For a half, the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars kept the affair with Wetumka close. The Lady Cougars led after the first 5-4 and the two squads were tied 16-16 at the half.

The Lady Chieftains began to pull away in the third quarter as the North Rock Creek shooters turned cold.

The Lady Cougars had several good looks at the basket, but the ball bounced by way of Wetumka. The Lady Chieftains led 32-26 after the third and increased the advantage thoughout the final period.

North Rock Creek's Kate Masquas led all scores with 13 points. She was the only Lady Cougar in double digits.

Wetumka’s Alyssa Berryhill scored nine while Aerial Jaggers and Sincere Frank each netted eight.

Asher 56, Wetumka 44 (boys)

The Asher Indians, for a quarter, looked as if they were going to walk into the semifinal round. They led 21-2 after the first quarter and were coasting.

Somebody forgot to tell Wetumka.

The Chieftains outscored Asher 21-10 in the second to cut the deficit to 31-23 at the half.

Asher’s inside combination of Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin proved to be too much for the Chieftains. Hamilton scored a game-high 21 and Martin captured 15 points.

The Indians took a 43-29 lead into the final frame and held Wetumka at bay for the final eight minutes, advancing with the 12-point victory.

Wetumka was led in scoring by Jordon Osborn with 16 and Josiah McPerryman with 10.

Wellston 75, North Rock Creek 63 (boys)

Wellston’s McCoy Caulson came out red-hot against the home-standing Cougars en route to their first-round win.

Caulson hit for 20 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, including four three-pointers.

The Tigers led 18-11 after the first quarter, but were played even by North Rock Creek in the second quarter. Each team scored 19 points and Wellston led 37-30 at the intermission.

Diego Garcia led the Cougars with 12 first-half points, including two treys. He finished with a team-high 21 points and matched Caulson with four bombs of his own.

Wellston pulled away more in the third quarter and took a 56-41 into the final period. The Cougars finished strong in the fourth as they scored 22 points to Wellston’s 19.

Hunter Green scored 19 for the Tigers and Sayre Wilson netted 12.

Jamarian Jenkins came off of the bench for North Rock Creek and scored a dozen. Rayne Jones scored eight for the Cougars.

The North Rock Creek squads travel to face Harrah tonight.

The Asher Indians will face Wellston in the semifinals Thursday at 5:30 pm.

The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats will face the winner of Asher-Allen Thursday night at 7 p.m.