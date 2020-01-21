The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation (OCF) is eager to distribute more than $23,000 in scholarships to students in 2020. The scholarships are available for current college students at an Oklahoma college or university with definite plans to continue in the fall or graduating high school seniors who have an interest in the beef cattle industry.

"The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the West and the viability of Oklahoma's beef cattle industry through research and education," said Taylor Shackelford, OCF Coordinator. "I cannot think of a better way to preserve our industry than by investing in young people who display a sincere interest in cattle and Oklahoma ranching."

Students fill out one application to apply for multiple scholarships by the March 12 deadline. The electronic application can be found at okcattlemen.org.

Winners will be notified in late spring to make travel arrangements for their respective award ceremonies. The first half of scholarship presentations will take place during the 68th Annual Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association Convention and Trade Show in Norman, Oklahoma with the remainder being recognized during the 36th Annual OCA Ranch Rodeo held in Guthrie, Oklahoma at the Lazy E Arena.

"The OCF Scholarship program has grown each year and that is a direct result of support from industry partners and individuals," Shackelford said. "The agriculture industry seems to mutually agree that educating and encouraging our agricultural youth it not just important, it's vital."

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation was created to provide a charitable trust for the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association and Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen's Association. When you support the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, you support beef cattle educational programs, research projects in cooperation with Oklahoma State University, educational scholarships for Oklahoma's 4-H and FFA youth and the preservation of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and its traditions.