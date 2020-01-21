Harrison Stoddart and Jaquan Simms combined for 40 points and seven treys Saturday afternoon as the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison slammed host Northwestern Oklahoma State, 86-68, in Great American Conference men's basketball play at Percefull Fieldhouse.

ALVA – Harrison Stoddart and Jaquan Simms combined for 40 points and seven treys Saturday afternoon as the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison slammed host Northwestern Oklahoma State, 86-68, in Great American Conference men’s basketball play at Percefull Fieldhouse.

Stoddart knocked down 7-of-11 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point land, to go with 4-of-4 free shots in finishing with 22 points. He also pulled down six rebounds and recorded a steal.

Simms, who ended up with 18 points, was 5-of-12 from the floor, but was a solid 3-of-4 from outside the arc. He also canned 5-of-6 free throws to go with three steals and a pair of boards.

Rashad Lewis, Brantly Thompson and Mohammed Abubakar chipped in 10 points each for the Bison, who shot 42.4% from the floor, 37.5% from 3-point territory and 79.4% from the foul line.

Lewis ended up with five rebounds and three assists. Thompson popped in the other two 3-point baskets for OBU which compiled nine for the game. Abubakar also had five boards, one blocked shot and a steal.

Parrish Hewett was the top scorer for the Rangers

with 22 and Clive Allen supplied 16 to go with five assists and a steal.

NWOSU shot 43.4% from the field overall and was only 4-of-20 (20%) from outside the arc. The Rangers drained 18-of-27 free shots (66.7%).

The Bison raced out to a 52-29 halftime advantage while shooting 51.5% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Included in that was a 57.1% shooting effort from 3-point land. OBU was 10-of-13 from the charity stripe before halftime.

The Bison used a 26-7 run in the first half to take control of the contest.

OBU, 11-5 on the season and 6-4 in the GAC, will play at Southern Arkansas in Magnolia, Arkansas on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

NWOSU 75, OBU 59 (Girls)

The Rangers forced 21 turnovers and notched 15 steals while controlling the boards by a 38-29 margin.

Kalea King fired in 25 points and Jakeria Otey netted 24 for NWOSU. Otey grabbed nine rebounds, recorded four steals and had a pair of assists while going 9-of-14 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and 2-of-3 free shots. King ended up 9-of-20, including 2-of-4 from outside the arc, and 5-of-6 free throws to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Jaylin Stapleton led the Bison with 20 points while nailing 11-of-12 free throws. She was 4-of-8 from 3-point territory with two steals, one assist and a blocked shot. Briana Marshall followed with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting overall and 4-of-9 outside the arc. She also had a steal and a block.

Mckenzie Cooper chipped in 11 points, five boards and one assist in a losing effort.

The two teams had near identical shooting outputs. OBU hit at a 40.9% clip and the Rangers were at 40.6%. The Bison were 5-of-24 from 3-point land (26.3%) and 18-of-23 from the line (78.3%) while NWOSU was 8-of-28 from long range (28.6%) and 15-of-18 from the charity stripe (83.3%).

OBU fell to 5-12 overall and 0-10 in the GAC while the Rangers improved to 9-7 and 5-5.

The next action for the Bison will be Thursday at Southern Arkansas at 5:30 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.