The Jay Lady Bulldogs and the Oologah Lady Mustangs met in Jay on Tuesday, January 14 in Bulldog arena.

Oologah 57, Jay 39

Lady Bulldog’s starters are a young team with only one senior, two sophomores and two juniors, where the Lady Mustangs starters were all seniors and one Junior.

In fact, the Lady Bulldogs have only one senior on the roster, so this is a team that is just learning to play together.

The first period saw both teams playing a tight and aggressive game with Marsis Foreman driving in with the ball for deuces and Alexis Farley popping in 3-pointers from outside.

First period ended with Jay 16, Oologah 17.

The second period slowed for the Lady Bulldogs who scored only seven points to the Lady Mustangs’ 18 points, Oologah pulling ahead 35 -23.

As the third period got started, the Lady Bulldogs’ hands went cold with Farley hitting a single 3-pointer, the only points in the period, resulted in the period with Jay 26 and Oologah 45.

Coach Kayla Denton primarily had the bench playing in the fourth, with Farley the only starter.

Brookelynn Sperry, Farley, Aliah Barrows, Alana Shotpouch, Kierra Wiley and Lydia Barnes put in two points each during the fourth period.

Wiley and Foreman both attacked the basket and drew fouls when they were on the floor, while Farley was fouled on a couple of her two-point shots.

With 18 points, Farley was the high scorer for both teams and Foreman was the next highest Lady Bulldog scorer with five points.

Jay had a number of turnovers that didn’t result in a score, plus many times they missed opportunities for a turnover because they had their back to the ball.

With the Lady Mustangs almost all seniors, they capitalized on their turnovers, but as the Lady Bulldog team matures, they will correct and will get stronger.

They were strong on rebounding and showed great stamina throughout the whole game.

Next week the Jay Lady Bulldogs will play host to a three day tournament in Bulldog Arena on January 23, 24, 25 and Grove will compete for the first time in a long time.